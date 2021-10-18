-
Use of public transportation has plummeted as a result of the coronavirus. It is unclear whether fare revenue will rebound next fiscal year, and some…
-
The four transit providers in Newark are working together to study how to make their systems more effective. DART, the University of Delaware, Cecil…
-
The four transit providers in Newark are working together to study how to make their systems more effective. DART, the University of Delaware, Cecil…
-
DART is putting in new bus shelters or replacing old ones on several streets in Wilmington. New shelters are going in near the intersections of King and…
-
Wilmington is not the only place in Delaware where advocacy groups are calling for more bus service. The League of Women Voters of Sussex County wrote a…
-
DART presented a new round of proposed Wilmington bus route changes last week, while advocates continue to push for a reversal of previous changes. But…
-
A new round of service changes is scheduled for December, and DART presented proposed adjustments to eight bus routes at a "community conversation"…
-
The Coalition to Keep Bus Service on Rodney Square is seeking federal assistance in restoring the Rodney Square transit hub. Meanwhile, one of the…
-
State and local officials have pursued a new transportation center in Claymont for more than a decade, and a multi-million dollar federal grant awarded to…