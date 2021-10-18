-
A judge has denied former Dover Police officer Thomas Webster’s request to expunge his arrest record after a jury acquitted him last year of assaulting an…
City of Dover officials will pay former police Cpl. Thomas Webster $230,000 over the next six years as part of a settlement agreement that ended in his…
Dover Police Cpl. Thomas Webster, who was acquitted of kicking an unarmed black man unconscious last year, has resigned from the force.Dover City Council…
The ACLU and the city of Dover have settled a lawsuit over an alleged excessive use of force by a local police officer in 2013 -- but they're releasing…
Dover Police Cpl. Thomas Webster is back on the payroll, but not reporting for duty after a jury acquitted him of a felony assault charge earlier this…
An overwhelmingly white jury found Dover Police Cpl. Thomas Webster not guilty of a felony assault charge after kicking an unarmed black man in the head…
Jury deliberations will stretch into a third day in the case of a white police officer kicking an unarmed black man in the head during a stop two years…
During closing arguments Friday, state prosecutors painted Dover Police Cpl. Thomas Webster as someone who “took control under his own terms” when he…
Dover Police Cpl. Thomas Webster says he “wasn’t intending” to kick an unarmed black man in the head during a 2013 incident.Webster took the stand for…
The officer who was next to Dover Police Cpl. Thomas Webster when he kicked an unarmed black suspect in the head two years ago said he was “surprised” by…