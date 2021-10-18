Teri Quinn Gray

-
A plan to redistrict students from struggling and long-segregated schools in Wilmington won conditional approval from the state board of education…
-
The State Board of Education on Thursday deferred action on the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan for redistricting public schools in…
-
A new report says the nation's all-time high graduation rate of 81 percent might not be so clear-cut. An NPR investigation shows graduation rates are…
-
A state Senate committee is set to take up a bill that would let Delaware students to opt out of a controversial standardized test. An amendment passed in…