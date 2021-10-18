-
Delaware’s senators are voicing concerns about President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria.Trump’s decision to pull the…
-
As the U.S. gets drawn deeper into war in Syria, Sen. Chris Coons is calling on President Trump to present Congress with a clear military strategy in the…
-
Sen. Chris is calling on President Trump to develop a strategy to defeat ISIS if he plans additional military action in Syria. Delaware's junior senator…
-
Delaware Congressman John Carney was among those voting to support halting the admission of Syrian refugees to the U.S. without more stringent screening…
-
Former state economic development director Alan Levin is among those blasting Gov. Jack Markell (D) for continuing to support relocating Syrian refugees…
-
Delaware GOP leaders are urging Gov. Jack Markell (D) to reconsider his stance on allowing Syrian refugees to resettle in the state. A passport linked…
-
Sen. Chris Coons (D) is reviving calls for Congress to approve renewed military activity against the so-called Islamic State in Syria. Coons says it’s in…