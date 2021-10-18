Strategic Fund

-
State taxpayers may shell out $7.9 million to help keep 900 Chemours jobs in Delaware. The Associated Press reports those full-time jobs would only be…
Gov. Jack Markell is touting the effectiveness of spending state money on corporate incentives in his weekly message.“These companies receive funds for…
The Joint Sunset Committee is considering requiring state officials to be more open about how they invest money in economic development projects.Two…