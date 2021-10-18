Skipjack Offshore Energy

-
The company developing a wind farm off the coast of southern Delaware and Maryland is hoping to start a second one. It could be several times the size of…
Renewable energy company Ørstead announced it’s not going to connect its offshore wind farm at Fenwick Island State Park. This means a loss of major park…
Fenwick Island State Park could see millions of dollars in improvements from a lease deal with an offshore wind company. The Danish energy company Ørsted…
Delaware is taking another shot at developing wind energy off its coast.Gov. John Carney has created a working group to study the issue and make…
The entirety of Delaware’s designated offshore wind capacity is poised to power Maryland homes instead, despite last-minute objections from state and…