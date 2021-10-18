-
The hotel-turned-homeless-shelter in New Castle began taking its first referrals through the state last week. The New Castle County Hope Center’s first…
-
Just weeks after New Castle County settled on the property, the old Sheraton hotel along I-95 in New Castle is open as an emergency shelter. The County…
-
New Castle County officials offered new details Tuesday on their plan to turn a hotel into a homeless shelter.New Castle County cast the winning bid for…
-
New Castle County government has won the auction for a hotel along I-95. The County plans to turn it into a homeless shelter. The County won the auction…
-
New Castle County is looking to use its federal coronavirus relief funds to buy a hotel. The 192-room Sheraton hotel in New Castle would be used as an…