sen. Elizabeth Lockeman

Two bills changing gun laws in Delaware faced their first committee hearing Wednesday. The bills would create a permitting process to purchase a gun and…
A pair of bills seeking to reduce gun violence were introduced by state lawmakers Thursday. Both are revised versions of bills that stalled last…
A bill increasing the minimum wage in the First State is halfway to the Gov. Carney’s desk. Democrats are pushing to increase the minimum wage to $15 per…
Gov. John Carney’s State of the State hit a few points lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can agree on. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers agreed…