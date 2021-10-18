-
After coming in a distant third in terms of cash at the ready, Democratic congressional hopeful Lisa Blunt Rochester infused another $225,000 into her…
-
Democrats looking to lock down their party’s nomination for Delaware’s only U.S. House seat continue to bring in significant cash with less than two weeks…
-
In a new round of mailed advertisements, Democratic congressional hopeful Sean Barney is claiming he’s the only candidate who helped raise the state’s…
-
The 2016 election cycle is now moving into full swing.As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate…
-
Two candidates seeking Delaware’s lone congressional seat are butting heads over their plans to bolster Social Security less than a month before the…
-
The 2016 election cycle is now moving into full swing.As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate…
-
Competition among Democrats for open statewide seats is fierce this election season.Delaware’s lone and vacant congressional spot pits six D’s against…
-
Hundreds of thousands of dollars from out of state wallets continue to pour into the Democratic race for Delaware’s lone congressional seat, with Sean…
-
Sean Barney, who’s seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for the state’s open U.S. House seat, says he wants to expand Social Security benefits by…
-
State Democratic Party officials are trying to cull the electoral field to avoid bruising primaries by sending letters to all candidates urging them to…