Scott Siegel

    Delaware continues work to end cancer disparities
    Delaware leads the nation in an aggressive form of breast cancer that has a disproportionate impact on Black women, especially younger women. Earlier this month, a researcher with ChristianaCare updated the Delaware Cancer Consortium on potential steps to improve early detection and reduce such disparities. Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer speaks with ChristianaCare’s Director of Population Health Research Scott Siegel.
    Delaware continues work to end cancer disparities
