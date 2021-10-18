-
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) cheered Thursday's resignation of Environmental Protection Agency’s Administrator Scott Pruitt.Carper said despite President…
Sen. Tom Carper said a recent EPA internal report undermines Administrator Scott Pruitt’s justifications for 24/7 security protections.Carper and Rhode…
Sen. Tom Carper continues to push back against what he sees as the Trump Administration’s effort to tear down the Environmental Protection Agency.Carper…
Sen. Tom Carper is criticizing the new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for taking repeated trips with taxpayer dollars. Carper, who sits…
Sen. Tom Carper (D) continues his protest against Scott Pruitt, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency, after he staged a multi-hour floor…
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt will be the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency even after an attempt by Sen. Tom Carper (D) to delay a…
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) grilled President-elect Trump’s pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday on Capitol Hill.Heading into…