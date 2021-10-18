school testing

-
First State students overall failed to make gains on math and English proficiency this year.Public school students in third through eighth grade take the…
Delaware educators want to better evaluate students’ understanding of science topics, so they’re adopting a new annual test. Previous science assessments…
Delaware student test scores are up slightly across nearly every grade level in both English and math, but the number of those proficient in each subject…
Gov. Jack Markell (D) is signing on to a so-called ‘Testing Bill of Rights’ that pushes for schools to adopt fewer, but higher quality tests to better…
Acting Secretary of Education John King met with Delaware policymakers and educators on Friday morning in Wilmington. Gov. Jack Markell, Sen. Tom Carper…