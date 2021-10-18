-
Technology continues to change the medical landscape in a multitude of ways. Among the latest examples is how certain surgeries are handled.In traditional…
University of Delaware researchers want to improve stroke rehabilitation using wearable robots.They’re studying how to better use these robots to help…
University of Delaware researchers are exploring a social robot’s application to pediatric rehabilitation in collaboration with Johns Hopkins…
As robots become more advanced, scientists are taking advantage of their capabilities to explore places that are hard for humans to get to, like the ocean…
Researchers at University of Delaware and Delaware State University have new findings on the sand tiger shark, after deploying robotic drones to track…
Six years ago, Congress and the iRobot corporation designated the second week of April as National Robotics Week to raise awareness of robots and their…