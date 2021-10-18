Rep. Steve Smyk

-
Some Republican state lawmakers are calling for a repeal of a law reforming Delaware’s cash bail, saying it makes the state less safe.It allows judges to…
-
A new law makes bringing contraband into Delaware prisons using unmanned aircraft a felony.Gov. John Carney signed legislation at Vaughn Correctional…
-
Some Delaware lawmakers want to reinstate capital punishment in the First State.The bill to bring back capital punishment is similar to 2017 legislation…
-
State Rep. Stephen Smyk is sponsoring legislation to fix a loophole created when lawmakers decriminalized marijuana in 2015. His measure would stop felony…
-
The state’s cannabis task force Wednesday heard presentations on how Delaware could tax the sale of recreational pot.States that have already legalized…
-
Representative Steve Smyk delivers the GOP message this week, demanding for guidelines on the deployment of drones in the First State. In Delaware, the…