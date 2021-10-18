-
The House Revenue and Finance Committee released legislation seeking to legalize adult use cannabis.More than four dozen Delawareans showed to voice their…
Legalizing recreational marijuana is back before members of the Delaware House.Under the measure sponsored by State Rep. Ed Osienski (D-Newark) and State…
Some Delaware lawmakers say they’ll try again to legalize recreational pot next year, despite concerns New Jersey may corner the regional market before…
Legislation legalizing recreational cannabis came up a few votes short in the Delaware House.This is the first time State Rep. Helene Keeley…
Adult Use Cannabis Task force co-chairs Rep. Helene Keeley and Sen. Margaret Rose Henry say they’ll amend their legislation legalizing recreational…
The Adult Use Cannabis Task Force plans to meet again next week. But Wednesday, it voted against sending its recommendations on legalizing recreational…
Travel guru Rick Steves stopped in the First State Wednesday to lend his support to recreational pot legalization efforts here.The guidebook author and…
Guidebook author and travel TV host Rick Steves stopped in Delaware Wednesday to advocate for efforts legalizing cannabis.His visit came as the Adult Use…
The U.S. Justice Department could make it harder for states like Delaware to operate cannabis programs.The Trump administration Thursday reversed a…
The task force studying legalizing recreational pot for adults Wednesday detailed a long list of outstanding concerns by interest groups.The task force…