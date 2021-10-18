-
A bill banning discrimination based on natural hair styles is on it’s way for a final vote in the state House. The CROWN act would broaden the definition…
YWCA Delaware is starting “white ally” groups next week as part of its “dialogue to action” series. The groups of ten people each will meet virtually,…
Delaware students have joined a nationwide trend of anonymously sharing their experiences of racism and bias at school on social media. The "speak up"…
As nationwide protests put a spotlight on police practices, advocates in Delaware are calling for citizen oversight of law enforcement.Cities including…
A day of peaceful protest in Wilmington Saturday over the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer turned destructive as night fell.…
Delawareans joined protests across the country Saturday over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. A day of protest in Delaware's largest…