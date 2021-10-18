-
Studies from the United States Geological Survey show a decrease of pollutants in the Delaware Estuary is good news for the First State’s osprey…
Staff at the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays say ospreys are back in the bays this spring.The center's Outreach and Education Coordinator Amy Barra…
Osprey, like bald eagles, are a comeback story.Their eggs were destroyed by the pesticide DDT, until it was banned in 1972, when there were only about…
Ospreys are starting to come back to their nesting areas in the Inland Bays. Chris Bason, the director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, said he…