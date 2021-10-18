-
Fentanyl and federal funding cuts to addiction treatment programs are hurting Delaware’s fight against the opiate epidemic. That’s according to Dr. Terry…
Starting this week, doctors in Delaware have new rules governing how they prescribe opiates. The regulations are designed to curb opiate addiction, and…
The opioid epidemic in Delaware doesn’t show any signs of slowing, with overdose deaths continuing to rise. In response, Attorney General Matt Denn…
Opiate use is not just an urban problem, according to preliminary findings from University of Delaware research. Using a process called “geo-mapping”…
In June 2014, Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) signed the community naloxone bill, allowing the public to learn how to administer drugs to revive those who…