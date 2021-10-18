-
Environmental groups are decrying the Trump administration’s decision allowing seismic testing off the First State’s coast.The Trump administration is…
-
Gov. John Carney (D) is expected to sign legislation helping to protect Delaware beaches from possible offshore oil and natural gas drilling in the…
-
Sussex County business leaders voiced their concerns Thursday about oil and gas drilling off Delaware’s coast to a top U.S. Interior Department…
-
Opponents of offshore drilling will join hands in Rehoboth Beach Saturday to take a stand against the Trump administration’s proposal to open up…
-
A bill to ban offshore drilling along Delaware’s coast is coming before First State lawmakers. State Senator Ernie Lopez’s (R-Lewes) legislation would ban…
-
A new economic analysis from ocean conservation group Oceana analyzes what’s at stake for Delaware and other coastal states if a federal five-year federal…
-
Some Delaware lawmakers are joining legislators in other coastal states to oppose the Trump administration’s plan to allow offshore drilling around the…
-
While the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management took comments and questions from Delawareans about a federal five-year offshore drilling proposal on Thursday,…
-
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will be taking public comments in Dover Thursday on the Trump administration’s proposal to open the Atlantic coast…
-
Governors across the country - like John Carney in Delaware - are asking U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to exclude their states from the plan to…