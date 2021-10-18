officer-involved shooting

-
The state NAACP is requesting federal help for what members call a “state of emergency” in Delaware. The NAACP state conference of branches plans to write…
The state Department of Justice concluded two Pennsylvania state troopers did not commit a criminal offense under Delaware law when they shot a…
New Castle County released body camera footage Tuesday from a deadly police shooting earlier this year. The footage appears to contradict an earlier…
Family and supporters of Jeremy McDole gathered at a block party in Wilmington Wednesday to mark the five-year anniversary of his death at the hands of…
The Delaware Department of Justice took another look at the 2015 police killing of Jeremy McDole after his family renewed claims of new witnesses and a…
A New Castle County police officer shot a civilian in Claymont Sunday. County police spokesperson Grigori Lopez-Garcia said in a statement the shooting…
The state Department of Justice determined again that a police shooting of a civilian in Delaware was justified. Milford police officers Nigel Golding and…
For the second time this month, the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust has concluded police officers were justified in fatally shooting an armed…
Nationwide protests over police brutality have renewed outrage over the 2015 killing of wheelchair-user Jeremy McDole by Wilmington police. Time is…
Eighteen-year-old Yahim Harris was shot four times by a Wilmington Police officer in February while fleeing a vehicle after alleged involvement in a…