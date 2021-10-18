-
An appeal challenging the construction of Rehoboth Beach’s ocean outfall was shot down by the state’s Environmental Appeals Board Tuesday. Suzanne Thurman…
The City of Rehoboth Beach is a couple of months into construction of a pipeline that will discharge city and Sussex County treated wastewater into the…
Work on a pipe that will discharge treated wastewater into the Atlantic is set to begin next month in Rehoboth, but one resident has some unresolved…
The City of Rehoboth granted construction contracts for its ocean outfall and wastewater upgrades Monday morning. Among the contracts, Rehoboth approved…
Rehoboth will rely on Sussex County to help dispose of biosolids and sludge, through an updated wastewater treatment agreement. Under the renewal of a…
City of Rehoboth Beach officials are prepared to press ahead with the ocean outfall project after receiving several bids. They are claiming the $52.5…
Delaware officials have approved a plan for the City of Rehoboth Beach to start releasing wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean, but some city officials…
Delaware has given Rehoboth Beach final approval for a project to empty its treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean. It's meant to be a remedy for the…
The city of Rehoboth Beach approved the use of municipal funds to build an ocean outfall pipe Saturday. Residents and property owners lined up to vote for…