Mike Jackson

A deal to keep the Statewide Autism Program with the Christina School District may be in place.House Education Committee Chair Earl Jaques says an…
Gov. John Carney and state lawmakers appear to have additional money to spend in fiscal year 2020.The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council has…
The Delaware Office of Management and Budget has requested $10 million for new state voting machines.But the state has not released any bid information on…
Delaware’s financial picture continues to look brighter for the next fiscal year.The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s (DEFAC) June…
The Delaware Board of Education won’t return to class next fall – just one casualty as state lawmakers cut or eliminated dozens of programs across…
Legislators on the Joint Finance Committee got a more detailed look at Delaware’s projected $350 million budget problem Tuesday.Growth in how the state…
Governor-elect John Carney (D-Delaware) will bridge the gap between administrations by holding over at least two key cabinet secretaries from his one-time…