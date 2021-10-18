-
Water quality in the First State took center stage at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources’ capital budget hearing yesterday Thursday.DNREC is…
-
State Rep. Mike Mulrooney (D-Pennwood) has decided not to run for another term.Mulrooney has represented the 17th District in New Castle County, which…
-
Environmental advocates told the Joint Capital Improvement Committee they hope it will fully fund clean water initiatives in Delaware.Gov. John Carney has…
-
State Rep. Michael Mulrooney is struggling to advance his legislation creating a Clean Water Trust Fund out of committee.Under Mulrooney’s bill,…
-
Republicans are demanding Democrats weaken the state’s prevailing wage laws before they consider any new tax hikes as they work toward closing a projected…
-
Two House Democrats are reviving a proposal to raise Delaware’s gas tax by 10 cents, something first floated by Gov. Jack Markell in 2014. Markell pitched…