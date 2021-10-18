Michael Barbieri

-
There’s just over a week left before Newark area voters in the 18th Representative District head to the polls to decide who will replace State Rep.…
-
A new foster children's ‘bill of rights’ will be given to kids entering the system under new legislation adopted Wednesday.Gov. Jack Markell (D) signed…
-
Democratic Party insider David Bentz is his party’s choice to run in a special election to fill the seat vacated by his boss, Rep. Mike Barbieri…
-
A member of Delaware’s General Assembly is leaving for a new job with the state.Mike Barbieri (D-Newark) is resigning from House of Representatives next…
-
Delaware gun owners could face criminal charges if they don’t properly lock their firearms away from children under a new bill introduced Tuesday.Current…