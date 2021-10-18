-
NASCAR’s spring race weekend in Dover ended with a real “come-from-behind” performance.Martin Truex Jr. started at the back of pack, but still found a way…
-
Kyle Busch finished strong on the Monster Mile Sunday and walked away the winner in NASACR’s fall race in Dover.Busch passed Chase Elliot with less than…
-
Martin Truex Jr. has grabbed the pole for Sunday’s Monster Energy “Apache Warrior 400” at Dover International Speedway.Truex – who won last fall’s race at…
-
NASCAR’s tripleheader weekend in Dover wraps up Sunday afternoon with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series “AAA 400 Drive for Autism.”Kyle Busch –…
-
Two of the top drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series will be on the front row for Sunday’s “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” in Dover.Kyle Busch –…
-
Martin Truex Jr. used the Monster Mile to help establish himself as the driver to beat in this year’s Chase for the Sprint Cup Championship.Truex Jr. had…
-
NASCAR’s top drivers take to the Monster Mile Sunday for the Sprint Cup “FedEx 400 benefiting Autism Speaks” – but one likely brings more confidence than…