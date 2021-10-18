-
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed last month by President Joe Biden sends millions in the pandemic recovery funding to Delaware.The state…
The town of Little Creek is getting some new development. The state has finished adding a new fishing and boating area off Route 9 and a private investor…
DNREC has awarded about $75,000 to seven Delaware towns facing sea level rise and flooding due to climate change. The money will help the cities and towns…
This week, Delaware’s lone congressman John Carney is taking a special tour of the First State to talk about climate change and sea level rise with local…