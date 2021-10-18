-
In 2011, then Gov. Jack Markell signed an initiative to launch dual language immersion programs in the state’s public schools starting at the Kindergarten…
-
Throughout his campaign last year - and here at the start of his term in office - Gov. John Carney emphasized the state’s Department of Education would…
-
“It’s good to know another language, so you don’t have to speak English all the time,” 6-year-old Emma Bonis says.“It’s important to communicate with the…
-
For the current academic year, 22 schools in 11 districts are participating in the Delaware World Language Immersion Program. Ten more schools will join…
-
The number of kids enrolled in special education programs at Delaware’s public schools continues to grow, adding tens of millions of dollars worth of…
-
Gov. Jack Markell emphasized the value of the state’s language immersion program in his weekly address.The program started four years ago with in a…
-
Delaware is ready to take the next step with its language immersion program - looking to the future as it celebrates its initial success.Gov. Jack Markell…