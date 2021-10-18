-
The controversial Delaware Recyclable Products Inc. landfill near New Castle has gotten approval from state environmental regulators to expand vertically.…
Months after a controversial limit on landfill height was instituted in New Castle County, a similar state-wide limit is advancing through the General…
Waste Management’s Delaware Recyclable Products, Inc. (DRPI) landfill filed a complaint in Chancery Court Wednesday challenging a New Castle County…
A national waste disposal company is crying foul over New Castle County legislation signed last week to limit the height of landfills. The ordinance…
New Castle County Council has passed legislation limiting the height of a controversial Minquadale-area landfill. The legislation, approved with no…
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and land use officials announced an environmental agenda Wednesday comprised of seven pieces of draft legislation.…
County land use staff and council members plan to make proposed legislation that would prevent expansion of a New Castle landfill more stringent. At a…
Operators of a New Castle-area landfill are seeking to dispel what they call “misinformation” ahead of a protest by elected officials and activists…
Legislation that would have prevented a Minquadale-area landfill from expanding failed to pass the General Assembly last month, but some are still…
A landfill just south of Wilmington is stirring controversy with a request to expand. Residents, a local utility, and members of the General Assembly have…