Kathy Jennings scored a convincing win in the Democratic primary for Attorney General. Jennings finished with 57 percent of the vote in a four-way…
This week, we continue bringing you our series of Candidate Conversations - part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage, and the Delaware…
The 2018 election cycle is now moving into full swing.As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate…
Democratic candidates vying to be Delaware’s next Attorney General answered questions in Wilmington Monday night, sponsored by the state Democratic…
LaKresha Roberts has resigned her position as Delaware’s chief deputy attorney general so she can campaign for the top job.Roberts is joining a crowded…