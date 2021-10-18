Karen Weldin Stewart

-
Department of Insurance officials are fining two prominent insurance companies in Delaware for violating state law in recent years. Insurance Commissioner…
First State business owners will see their workers compensation insurance rates go up by more than 7 percent Dec. 1. Insurance Commissioner Karen Weldin…
Outside contractors say a proposal to raise workers compensation insurance rates by nearly 15 percent is off base compared to their analyses. The three…
The Delaware Compensation Rating Bureau is proposing double-digit increases for workers compensation insurance rates after state officials dropped prices…
Those getting healthcare through Delaware’s Affordable Care Act marketplace exchange will see higher premiums in 2016.State Insurance Commissioner Karen…
Two health insurers are asking Delaware for major rate increases to the Affordable Care Act plans they offer on the state’s marketplace. The state’s…