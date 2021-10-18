-
State Rep. John Viola (D-Newark) is facing a challenge to his seat by a former legislative staffer.Progressive Madinah Wilson-Anton is launching a…
Democratic state lawmakers are trying to revamp the First State’s voting system.Delaware House members have introduced three pieces of legislation they…
Delaware House Democrats are pushing for an expansion of voting rights in the First State with a pair of bills passed last week.Legislation sponsored by…
A bill that would include electronic cigarettes or e-cigs in Delaware’s Clean Indoor Air Act is inching closer towards becoming law.House lawmakers…