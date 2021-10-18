James Johnson

-
Juvenile justice legislation moved through the Delaware General Assembly Tuesday.One measure allows teens who possess a gun while committing a felony to…
Delaware teens now have additional protections in the criminal justice system.Gov. John Carney signed legislation last week reducing the possibility…
Many kids walking into Family Court proceedings in Delaware are literally shackled as they’re led into the room, but a new bill working its way through…
Two Delaware nonprofits say the state Department of Correction is violating mentally ill prisoners’ constitutional rights under current solitary…
Lawmakers are leaving their options open when it comes to Gov. Jack Markell’s proposal to cut a senior property tax credit to help balance the state’s…
The Joint Finance Committee (JFC) continues to take small jabs at the fiscal year 2016 operating budget, making slender cuts to higher education and…