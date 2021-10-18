-
In recent years, New Castle County has seen a number of historic properties deteriorate beyond repair.But New Castle County Council this week took some…
-
A 140-year-old piece of lower New Castle County’s history will soon disappear and, according to the county’s Historic Review Board, the land on which the…
-
Preservation advocates directed sharp words at a real estate developer’s attorney last week as they debated the fate of a 140-year-old farmhouse before…
-
The fate of the Houston House, a historic home in the Village of Bayberry North near Middletown, is closer to being decided by New Castle County’s…
-
Delaware Public Media has previously reported on historic preservation in the First State - specifically what appears to be a shaky track record on the…
-
While New Castle County’s new Historic Preservation Working Group is finding its footing, a familiar situation that troubles preservationists is now…