horseshoe crab

-
A spring survey showed a decline in the number of red knots stopping along the Delaware Bay during their annual migration.Some see that decline as…
-
Horseshoe crabs have been around since before the time of the dinosaurs.And their blood is absolutely vital to keeping everything we inject into the human…
-
Delaware scientists are seeing more Atlantic Horseshoe Crabs on the state’s beaches than they’ve seen in the past 15 years.Delaware’s Department of…
-
DNREC and the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve need volunteers aged 13 and older to help count horseshoe crabs for their annual census.Maggie…