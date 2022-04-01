© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hometown Heroes Podcast

  • Feb23_HH01b_1080x1080.jpg
    Backtrack Vocals Interview
    Mark Rogers
    ,
    Tune in to Mark Rogers’ interview with Backtrack Vocals, a 5-person multi-genre a cappella group based in NYC. With roots of 2 members from Delaware, Backtrack Vocals is the special headliner for this year’s Do More 24 Delaware giving day event on March 4.
  • Feb23_HH01b_1080x1080.jpg
    Backtrack Vocals Interview
    Mark Rogers
    ,
    Tune in to Mark Rogers’ interview with Backtrack Vocals, a 5-person multi-genre a cappella group based in NYC. With roots of 2 members from Delaware, Backtrack Vocals is the special headliner for this year’s Do More 24 Delaware giving day event on March 4.