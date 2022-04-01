Hometown Heroes Podcast

-
Tune in to Mark Rogers’ interview with Backtrack Vocals, a 5-person multi-genre a cappella group based in NYC. With roots of 2 members from Delaware, Backtrack Vocals is the special headliner for this year’s Do More 24 Delaware giving day event on March 4.
