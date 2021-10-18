-
Mountaire Farms met with Millsboro-area residents Wednesday night to start a public dialogue about frustrations regarding elevated nitrate levels in…
-
Mountaire Farms says it will install deeper wells at no cost to 88 properties near its Millsboro plant.Wells serving many of these homes have been found…
-
State environmental officials have cited Mountaire Farms for polluting groundwater near its Millsboro plant.According to a notice of violation from the…
-
On October 15, the EPA announced that there will be a new investigation at the Delaware City PVC Plant Superfund. Officials will study two aquifers…