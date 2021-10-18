-
Republican State Rep. Mike Ramone said he’s not responsible for his Democratic opponent losing her job at a nonprofit.Stephanie Barry worked at PAWS for…
A battle over a hike to the state’s minimum wage kept lawmakers in Dover overnight, dragging final day of the legislative session well into July 1.A bill…
The Joint Finance Committee (JFC) wants to fully restore Grant-in-Aid funding to Delaware nonprofits in the next fiscal year.JFC members voted to approve…
State Auditor Tom Wagner said the former treasurer of a Sussex County ambulance nonprofit misappropriated funds.Wagner’s office says it found unauthorized…
After weeks of discussing cuts in state grants to Delaware’s nonprofits, lawmakers on the Joint Finance Committee reversed course Tuesday, adding nearly…