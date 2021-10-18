-
Late last week, the Delaware River Basin Commission voted to ban fracking in the region, ending a long-running battle over use of the controversial method…
-
Gov. John Carney joined three other Delaware River Basin governors Thursday in permanently banning fracking for natural gas in the region.In a vote hailed…
-
Some Delaware environmentalists are worried a proposed fracking ban in the Delaware River Basin does not go far enough.While pending draft regulations…
-
The Delaware River Basin Commission says it received more than 8,000 submissions of comments on a proposed fracking ban in the Delaware River Basin.…
-
The Delaware River Basin Commission released a draft Thursday, proposing amendments to its fracking regulations.Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is the…
-
The Delaware River Basin Commission is working on drafting regulations against extracting oil and gas from rocks in the region.Hydraulic fracturing, or…
-
Delaware environmental groups are joining others in the region in calling for a permanent ban on fracking in the Delaware River Basin.The First State does…