-
Throughout New Castle County, there are 246 park sites. Most are easy to find and use, with amenities for residents to enjoy.But there are a few…
-
In recent years, New Castle County has seen a number of historic properties deteriorate beyond repair.But New Castle County Council this week took some…
-
Delaware Public Media has previously reported on historic preservation in the First State - specifically what appears to be a shaky track record on the…
-
After years of crumbling, the historic Forwood School, a landmark in central Brandywine Hundred since 1799, will soon be tumbling … all the way to the…
-
A 1799 one-room schoolhouse, once a Brandywine Hundred landmark but now an eyesore, will likely be torn down next year and replaced with a replica built…
-
As the nation marks the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act, preservationists in Delaware are savoring their victories, lamenting…