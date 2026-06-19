Earlier this year, the state of Delaware offered an updated plan to address so-called ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water, soil and air.But mitigating the presence of PFAS chemicals is complicated and costly effort. And under the Trump Administration, the federal government’s support for that effort is something of a mixed bag. While the EPA recently announced it will spend $1 billion nationwide and $10 million in Delaware to help, the agency is at the same time its rolling back Biden-era regulations to manage PFAS.This week, contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at how the EPA’s actions affect the First State.

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