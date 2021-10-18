-
Amid nationwide calls from some activists to “defund the police,” New Castle County Council will likely consider its own proposal to redirect funding from…
-
New Castle County Council delayed voting on two proposed police reforms Tuesday. New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter tabled ordinances that would ban…
-
Amid nationwide protests over police brutality, advocates in Delaware are looking to increase transparency in policing. The state NAACP is focusing on a…
-
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer plans to give first responders “Hero’s Pay” out of federal CARES Act funds. The county police union claims the…
-
New Castle County forged a deal with its police union after bitter contract negotiations that stretched the better part of a year.The drawn-out bargaining…
-
New Castle County’s police union publicly protested the state of contract negotiations with the County for a third time Friday— outside of a New Castle…
-
Wilmington Mayor Dennis Williams announced a tentative agreement Monday between the city and the union representing its police force. The proposed deal…