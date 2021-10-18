flash flooding

-
State officials said Sept. 10 they were helping close to 40 Wilmington households with temporary housing after they were displaced in the historic…
-
The state and City of Wilmington announced additional resources Wednesday for people affected by last week’s record flooding from the remnants of…
-
A recovery center Tuesday in Northeast Wilmington aimed to help those affected by last week’s catastrophic flooding. Some residents left…
-
Some Wilmingtonians displaced by flooding from Ida are unhappy with the City and state’s handling of the emergency. The scale of flooding from the…
-
The temporary shelter at the Police Athletic League in Wilmington for residents displaced by Thursday's flood closes 8 p.m. Friday, according to the…
-
Parts of northern Delaware saw significant flooding Thursday as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida that doused the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The…