Measures at the state and federal level aimed at protecting renters from displacement during the public health crisis are ending. Experts in Delaware…
A new bill introduced in the General Assembly aims to give more protections to renters.The bill’s sponsors and advocates say the playing field between…
A new online system the Justice of the Peace Court is using may help prevent evictions in the First State. Delaware’s JP Court launched an online dispute…
Experts and advocates predicted a wave of evictions once moratoriums lifted. That has not panned out locally, at least not yet. It's been a month since…
Evictions and foreclosures are allowed to resume in Delaware again Wednesday under the latest change to Gov. John Carney’s Emergency Order.Residential…
Gov. John Carney has modified his State of Emergency Order to help seniors apply for a tax credit program and to protect renters.Carney’s 14th emergency…
The First State is offering assistance to renters affected by the coronavirus outbreak.Those facing shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours, or…
Being evicted can mean homelessness, as well as losing access to food assistance and employment.Legal aid groups say the court process makes it too easy…