State lawmakers spent a hefty amount of time debating new renewable energy standards Thursday. Senators argued over a bill extending Delaware’s Renewable…
A bill to eventually expand renewable energy use in the First State will be heard in committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 33 (SB33) would extend Delaware’s…
One lawmaker hopes to ensure renewable energy a bright future in the First State.Newly proposed legislation from State Senator Harris McDowell (D-North…
Power at Fort Delaware State Park in Delaware City now comes from hundreds of solar panels rather than an old diesel generator, and is expected to…
State environmental officials held a public hearing Thursday night on a possible change at chemical company Croda's Atlas Point facility in New Castle.…
University of Delaware researchers are offering new insight into constructing offshore wind farms, while officials take a second look at constructing an…
State officials are studying the possibility of renewing efforts to bring an offshore wind farm to Delaware’s coast. One issue sure to be raised is how…
A Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decision Friday means Delmarva Peninsula residents - including those in Delaware - will pay for the lion’s share of…
Monday marks the first day of the Paris climate talks, as leaders from all over the world come together to discuss taking action on climate change.…
The new Garrison Energy Center, a natural gas-fired power plant built by the Calpine Corporation, promises help reduce the state’s carbon footprint. It’s…