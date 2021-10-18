-
A new EMS unit is being added in Milton to try to reduce response times in Sussex County. Sussex County Council unanimously approved a plan to add a…
Plans to add a new emergency department in Sussex County are not moving forward.Bayhealth and Beebe Healthcare each proposed to build a new freestanding…
95 percent of Americans say emergency care should be covered in a health insurance plan, according to a new poll commissioned by the American College of…
Emergency room physicians and insurance companies are blaming each other for shrinking health coverage networks, a scenario that was evident in a poll…