-
State lawmakers could raise the state’s high school dropout age.Currently students who are 16 years old and older aren’t legally required to go to…
-
Delaware high schools are seeing a decline in high school drop-outs, according to a report from the state Department of Education. During the 2015-2016…
-
State lawmakers are trying to curb Delaware’s dropout rate even further by making it illegal for minors to quit school.The proposal from Rep. Debra…
-
Delaware lawmakers are reviving efforts to keep kids from dropping out of school before they’re adults.Right now, state code allows students over…