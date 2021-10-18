-
The Dow-DuPont merger becomes a reality at the end of this month.The two companies announced Friday they’ve received all required regulatory approvals and…
-
The Dow-DuPont merger cleared its final U.S. hurdle Thursday.The U.S. Department of Justice Anti-Trust Division gave the $140 billion dollar deal its…
-
Shareholders in DuPont and The Dow Chemical Company approved a merger of the two entities Wednesday.DuPont shareholders held their vote during the…
-
The latest bill authorizing parts of an incentive package to keep a DuPont presence in Delaware passed the House with relative ease Thursday, clearing its…
-
A panel on Monday approved a plan to give DuPont $9.6 million over the next five years as part of ongoing efforts to keep pieces of a post DuPont merger…
-
Dow Chemical is settling a pending Supreme Court case for $835 million, citing concerns that the court will be less business-friendly without the late…
-
A merger between chemical giants DuPont and Dow is moving forward.The two companies are calling it a “merger of equals” that will result in a new company,…