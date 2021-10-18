-
Another carwash in Dover? The city council says no, despite greater development in West Dover. Residents in West Dover might recognize the intersection of…
-
Newark City Council approved another multi-story development on Main Street—weeks after rejecting it. The latest student housing-centric development will…
-
Newark City Council rejects another massive development plan for Main Street. But it might not be the end of this proposal. The plan was for a six-story…
-
New Castle County is looking to ban large developments on septic systems indefinitely. New Castle County Council will likely consider an ordinance…
-
An effort to massively expand a commercial building on Newark’s Main Street hit another roadblock, after Newark City Council rejected a parking waiver…
-
A smaller pool of candidates is vying for Mayor of Wilmington in 2020. But Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports the race is no less…
-
New Castle County Council approved a controversial plan to build hundreds of housing units at an old country club near the Christiana Mall. The Cavaliers…
-
News of a new riverfront apartment building planned for A St. in South Wilmington has sparked discussion among nearby Southbridge residents about what’s…
-
Some homeowners in New Castle County may be subject to different flood insurance requirements starting next week, when an updated floodplain map that…
-
Buccini/Pollin Group cut the ribbon on the Residences at Mid-town Park this Thursday. The new 200-unit complex at 9th and Shipley is Buccini/Pollin…