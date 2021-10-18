-
A new commissioner oversees Delaware’s 17 prisons and community corrections centers starting Thursday. And many priorities remain the same. Claire…
-
Delaware’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 5 for a second straight day, hitting 1,026 Wednesday.The 5 victims announced by state health officials were all…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction says it is starting to see spread of COVID-19 in state’s prison system slow.Active cases among inmates during this…
-
The First State is seeing more spread of COVID-19 in its prison system.There are currently 345 active COVID-19 cases among Delaware inmates. That’s up…
-
COVID-19 cases in the state prison system continue to grow.Dept. of Correction officials report Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna is seeing…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction announced a COVID-19 related inmate death Wednesday.71 year-old Jackie Lovett died at Bayhealth Hospital in Kent…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction recently announced in-person visitation at state prisons can resume at the end of the month. Visitation was suspended…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction says a handful of inmates and correctional officers have recently testing positive for COVID-19.The majority of new…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction says two more inmates at Vaughn Correctional Center have died from COVID-19.69-year-old Richard Roth and 64-year-old…
-
Delaware’s Department of Correction reports another inmate death related to COVID-19.81-year-old Jim Hunter, Jr is the latest victim. The Vaughn…