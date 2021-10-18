-
Delaware’s senior Senator Tom Carper was among members of a Senate Committee to hear testimony on the state of Homeland Security this week.Three former…
-
Delaware’s senators reacted Monday to the departure of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.Sen. Chris Coons said Nielsen…
-
Gov. Markell is losing another member of his cabinet.Markell’s office announced Wednesday that Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Lou Schiliro is…
-
Delaware is taking steps toward creating a single state-wide policy on use of police body cameras.The state has put out a request for information on…